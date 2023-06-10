The Dessert-Only McDonald's Stands You Can Find Around The World

No matter where you travel, McDonald's will always have its key menu staples. With burgers, fries, and McNuggets, the chain is a safe bet if you're looking for consistency. To cater to the taste of customers worldwide, numerous locations around the globe serve additional types of food as well. Also common in other parts of the world are kiosks designed solely for dessert sales.

Using a kiosk, customers can order one of the burger joint's traditional desserts, including ice cream cones, sundaes, McFlurries, and milkshakes. McDonald's also offers promotional products to keep the menu interesting. In the past, Indonesian dessert kiosks featured a brownie and strawberry McFlurry; and, in Gadong, Brunei, McFlurry Parties in Oreo and strawberry were sold for sharing. Sometimes, promotions aren't location specific; one kiosk-wide example was a collection of coconut desserts, such as coconut cones, coconut McFlurries, and coconut sundaes.