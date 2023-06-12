Chickpea Coffee Could Be The Next Weirdly Trendy Morning Cup Of Joe
We've seen mushroom coffee. We've seen coffee mixed with extra virgin olive oil. What's next? Chickpea coffee? As odd as it sounds, this superfood, best known as the main ingredient in hummus, could be the latest trend in coffee.
Alt Health, based in Bengaluru, India, leads the pack with five flavors of chickpea-packed coffee: original, date seed and chicory, turmeric, cinnamon, and chicory. Each 8.8-ounce bag costs between $14.99 and $17.39. While this is a bit pricier than a bag of Starbucks ground coffee, chickpea coffee is comparable in price to mushroom coffee — if not a tad cheaper.
Of course, the cost may be worth it when you look at all the health benefits chickpea coffee offers. According to Alt Health, chickpeas provide an energy boost without caffeine, meaning you won't feel shaky after drinking it or experience a "crash" as the effects wear off. Instead, chickpea coffee claims to provide slow-burn energy all day.
Additional benefits of drinking chickpea coffee
Although many people drink coffee for its caffeine, there are many health benefits from consuming chickpeas. Per Healthline, chickpeas are packed with nutrients like manganese, folate, and copper, and they also contain enough protein to keep you feeling full. As such, drinking chickpea-based coffee can help curb your appetite and potentially help you lose weight.
What's more, chickpeas rank relatively low on the glycemic index, according to the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. Eating a serving of chickpeas won't cause a sudden spike in blood sugar, making them a good option for those with diabetes or heart conditions.
That said, chickpea coffee might not be everyone's cup of tea. One Facebook user described chickpea coffee as tasting only "mildly coffee-like." Other online reviews pointed out that chickpeas tend to taste bitter. Still, others praised the flavor of chickpea coffee. So at the end of the day, it comes down to taste and whether or not the potential health benefits are worth it to you. Regardless, we bet you never thought to add chickpeas to your coffee!