Chickpea Coffee Could Be The Next Weirdly Trendy Morning Cup Of Joe

We've seen mushroom coffee. We've seen coffee mixed with extra virgin olive oil. What's next? Chickpea coffee? As odd as it sounds, this superfood, best known as the main ingredient in hummus, could be the latest trend in coffee.

Alt Health, based in Bengaluru, India, leads the pack with five flavors of chickpea-packed coffee: original, date seed and chicory, turmeric, cinnamon, and chicory. Each 8.8-ounce bag costs between $14.99 and $17.39. While this is a bit pricier than a bag of Starbucks ground coffee, chickpea coffee is comparable in price to mushroom coffee — if not a tad cheaper.

Of course, the cost may be worth it when you look at all the health benefits chickpea coffee offers. According to Alt Health, chickpeas provide an energy boost without caffeine, meaning you won't feel shaky after drinking it or experience a "crash" as the effects wear off. Instead, chickpea coffee claims to provide slow-burn energy all day.