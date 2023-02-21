Starbucks Is Now Serving Coffee Mixed With Extra Virgin Olive Oil

The options for coffee fiends at Starbucks can seem endless sometimes, and a new option has fans intrigued and others scratching their heads. Let's just say the Seattle-based company strongly believes that the world's favorite caffeinated beverage pairs extraordinarily well with another surprising ingredient, one that is revered within the culinary world. The result? A richer, creamier, more luxurious cuppa. According to Starbucks, patrons will soon feel the buzz of coffee infused with ... olive oil.

That's right. Olive oil — the liquid gold people use to sauté veggies, drizzle over dishes to enhance their texture and flavor, or dunk crusty bread into. The global coffee chain announced in a press release that its Italian shops are launching Oleato, which is simply a combination of Starbucks coffee and extra virgin olive oil. While the line of innovative beverages is currently only available in Italy, it will soon make its way to even more stores around the world. Here's what's in store for the caffè-meets-EVOO sensation.