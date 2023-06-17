Ultimate Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Bomb Recipe

We've all had that dreadful experience of eating dry, boring, and overcooked chicken, and fortunately, this recipe is the furthest thing from that. Prepare for the most decadent and flavorful chicken you've ever had — not only is it stuffed with a savory cheesy filling, but it is wrapped in bacon, and saturated with barbecue sauce, all before baking. Are you drooling yet?

Recipe developer Erin Johnson brings us this recipe for the ultimate bacon-wrapped chicken bomb. "This dish combines the flavor of a jalapeño popper with chicken for an easy but indulgent feeling meal," she says. This recipe only requires 20 minutes of hands-on prep time, making this perfect for most weeknight meals and guaranteeing that you aren't defaulting to boring chicken again and again. We recommend serving this rich entree alongside light and easy to prepare side dishes like roasted broccoli and simple baked potatoes for a well-balanced and nutritious meal.