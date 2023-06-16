In Arkansas, Buffalo Ribs Are Actually Made Of Fish

In most states around the country, if you ordered buffalo ribs, you would logically expect to be served bison, but not in Arkansas, where that request will actually net you buffalo ribs made of fish — buffalo fish to be exact. A freshwater fish resembling carp, the buffalo fish is among one of the largest North American sucker fish.

The largest species of buffalo fish, the bigmouth buffalo fish, can grow up to four feet long, and individual buffalo fish have been recorded as weighing up to 80 pounds, making for some hearty ribs indeed. It's a challenging game fish because it has a reputation for putting up a tough fight, "like a lassoed steer," according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Buffalo fish are often found in the state's riverside communities, where its flaky, white meat is considered a delicacy. Once it's been caught and brought to a restaurant, buffalo fish is traditionally served in Arkansas by deep-frying the meat and pairing it with french fries and hush puppies, similar to a catfish platter.