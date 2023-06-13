Wisconsin's Black Otter Supper Club Dishes Up A 160-Ounce Steak

Many restaurants offer prizes to those who can devour the hottest wings or the largest burger on the menu. One contest-offering establishment is the Black Otter Supper Club — home to the largest steak you'll probably ever eat. Sold at a varying market price, The Extreme Cut is a 160-ounce prime rib that's become a staple of the Wisconsin restaurant. Each of the restaurant's prime ribs spends multiple hours slow roasting and comes with a side of au jus.

Though such a large cut of steak may seem overwhelming, devouring one in a single setting will land you an Extremely Best t-shirt, named after the steak itself, a gift card for $20, and a photo on the restaurant wall to commemorate your accomplishment. If the 160-ounce prime rib seems a bit out of reach, you can also opt for the Super Cut. This steak weighs around 116 ounces, and it also lands you a spot on the wall as well as a t-shirt.

One TikToker shared his experience with the steak in a video. Filmed as a time-lapse, the TikToker quickly downed the entire prime rib in a little over an hour. However, users in the comments section weren't impressed — not with TikToker's success, but rather with the steak itself.