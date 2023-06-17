15 Best Chai Tea Brands, Ranked

When it comes to tea, many connoisseurs have a soft spot for the bold, distinctive aroma and flavor of chai tea. The name "chai tea" is redundant since "chai" by itself means "tea" in Hindi. Despite any potential naming redundancy, this warmly spiced brew is undeniably popular worldwide.

At the heart of most chai is black tea, which accounted for 84% of all the tea U.S. residents consumed in 2019 (via The Tea Association of the U.S.A.). Traditionally, Assam and Darjeeling teas create the foundation of Indian chai. These tea varieties originate in different regions of India and are usually combined with warm spices such as cardamom and cloves. However, today's chai options are broader than ever and include many riffs on the classic blend.

Although nearly every tea distributor sells some iteration of chai, a few brands stand above the rest. These companies create unique, balanced spice mixes that make their chai tea memorable and tasty. Whether you enjoy your chai heavily spiced or lightly perfumed, the best chai tea brands offer a variety you're sure to love.