What Really Happened To McDonald's Breakfast Sauce

If chowing down breakfast from McDonald's is part of your regular routine, you probably clocked when the brand's breakfast sauce suddenly disappeared. In a since deleted tweet, a curious Twitter user inquired about the sauce, and the answer they received proved that nothing lasts forever. "The Breakfast Sauce and the Folded Egg was discontinued as part of our menu evolution and we don't plan to offer it again at this time," McDonald's Canada revealed in a tweet. After the news broke, a slew of commenters begged for the sauce's return. "... When I found the sauce was discontinued [I] discontinued my patronage," one user tweeted in part.

The breakfast sauce was a critical part of what made the brand's breakfast bagels unique. This problem was eventually solved, though not exactly in a satisfying way as bagels also disappeared from the menu. In February 2023, bagels returned to select stores across the United States. Still, the breakfast sauce was nowhere to be found. And now, fans of the beloved sauce are finding ways to recreate it themselves.