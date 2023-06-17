Honey And Eggs Is The Food Combination That Oddly Works
The combination of sweet and savory is a culinary classic. Sometimes we pair them intentionally, like salted chocolate or waffles and fried chicken, and other times — as Bob Ross says — it occurs as a happy accident. If you've ever slathered your morning toast with honey only to have some drip onto your fried eggs, you may have been pleasantly surprised to learn that this particular happy accident tastes quite good. Albert Einstein apparently thought so too, as fried eggs and honey is said to be the famous physicist's go-to breakfast.
While the jury is still out on whether eggs fried with honey were the key to Einstein's academic excellence, we can verify that the unlikely combination is surprisingly delicious. To recreate this morning brain food, melt some butter in a frying pan before cracking a couple of eggs onto it. Once they start to sizzle, add a tablespoon of honey, which will begin to melt and become integrated with the butter. At this point, you can begin spooning the gooey mixture over the top of the eggs — much the same way you might butter-baste a steak. This helps to cook the eggs while providing them with a sweet glistening coating. This preparation might sound strange, but it's actually found fairly frequently around the world and even in historical recipes. For instance, Einstein's concoction is similar to a traditional Colombian dish, aptly called huevos fritos con miele, which originated on the island of San Andres.
Different ways to enjoy eggs and honey
If you've already made your eggs sans honey and are regretting the lack of sweetness, you can also try drizzling your eggs with honey after they've been fried. In a TikTok that has garnered hundreds of thousands of views, influencer and chef Hailee Catalano shared her recipe for fried eggs drizzled with homemade hot honey. In the video, she can be seen frying the eggs to crispy perfection with Boursin cheese before drizzling the whole ensemble in a sweet heat combination created by combining a half cup of honey with a tablespoon of hot sauce, a pinch of salt, and a quarter teaspoon of chili powder.
@cafehailee
hot honey is so so easy to make! literally takes just seconds yay 🌶🔥❤️🔥🍯 #tiktoktaughtme #tiktokpartner
If fried eggs aren't really your thing, you can also try adding honey to your next scramble for a sweet and savory — and historical — omelet. The Apicius, a collection of recipes that came out of Rome in the 4th century A.D. contained the first recorded recipe for an omelet. The dish was called Ova Spongia Ex Lacte, which roughly translates to honey omelet. To make this taste of history for yourself, you need only whisk together some eggs and milk before pan-frying them. When the eggs are cooked to your liking, fold the sheet of scrambled eggs in half and slide it onto a plate before drizzling it with honey and a touch of cracked pepper.