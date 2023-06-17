Honey And Eggs Is The Food Combination That Oddly Works

The combination of sweet and savory is a culinary classic. Sometimes we pair them intentionally, like salted chocolate or waffles and fried chicken, and other times — as Bob Ross says — it occurs as a happy accident. If you've ever slathered your morning toast with honey only to have some drip onto your fried eggs, you may have been pleasantly surprised to learn that this particular happy accident tastes quite good. Albert Einstein apparently thought so too, as fried eggs and honey is said to be the famous physicist's go-to breakfast.

While the jury is still out on whether eggs fried with honey were the key to Einstein's academic excellence, we can verify that the unlikely combination is surprisingly delicious. To recreate this morning brain food, melt some butter in a frying pan before cracking a couple of eggs onto it. Once they start to sizzle, add a tablespoon of honey, which will begin to melt and become integrated with the butter. At this point, you can begin spooning the gooey mixture over the top of the eggs — much the same way you might butter-baste a steak. This helps to cook the eggs while providing them with a sweet glistening coating. This preparation might sound strange, but it's actually found fairly frequently around the world and even in historical recipes. For instance, Einstein's concoction is similar to a traditional Colombian dish, aptly called huevos fritos con miele, which originated on the island of San Andres.