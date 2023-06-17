McDonald's Las Vegas Locations Are Just As Flashy As The City Of Sin

Millions of people dine at McDonald's every day, which isn't hard to do since they're located in over 100 countries. However, dining at a Las Vegas McDonald's isn't as common — for obvious reasons. Many Americans have never even been to Vegas and must live vicariously through those who have.

If you haven't yet experienced the luxury of visiting the wedding capital of the world, it's not hard to imagine what a McDonald's restaurant would look like there. But thanks to a TikToker mswizzle1105's video, the world now has a chance to see what they look like (at least from the outside).

Mswizzle1105 showcases four McDonalds, including one on South Rainbow Boulevard with a mega-sized cup and fries as part of the building architecture and another on Las Vegas Boulevard with a gigantic illuminated arch. The third one, on Paradise Road, features a retro theme, and the fourth, located on Fremont Street (part of The D Casino & Hotel), dazzles with a fun, flashing neon sign.