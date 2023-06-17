S'mores Cookies Are The Ultimate Upgrade For The Campfire Classic

Per Real Simple, "The S'mores Cookbook" says Americans buy 90 million pounds of marshmallows each year, and half of those sold during the summer are used for s'mores. That number might increase now that s'mores cookies are on the scene.

The first step in creating these mouthwatering s'mores cookies is making the dough. TikToker @bebeklee uses Nestlé Toll House's classic chocolate chip cookie recipe. However, if you have a super-secret family recipe passed down for generations, we're sure that will work, too. Once your dough is prepared, lay out your s'mores on a foil-lined sheet pan, starting with graham cracker squares topped with three squares of chocolate bar.

A single large marshmallow comes next, which you can flatten down a bit for the sake of space. Finally, top the entire stack off with a heaping spoonful of cookie dough large enough to cover the marshmallow, chocolate, and most of the graham cracker square. Place your tray in an oven set to 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about 15 minutes. Allow the cookies to cool. From there, the hybrid dessert is ready to consume, though one TikToker in the comment section of @bebekee's video has another brilliant idea: "W/ some vanilla bean ice cream yeah i need it," TikTok user @mila_tamila writes. We can't lie; We think we need that, too.