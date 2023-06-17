S'mores Cookies Are The Ultimate Upgrade For The Campfire Classic
S'mores are the quintessential campfire treat. However, you don't have to gather 'round an open flame with friends to whip up and enjoy the sweet layered delicacy. S'mores can also be made in your air fryer, microwave, or oven. And you can even take a few extra steps to level up the summertime favorite, too.
As demonstrated in a video shared by TikTok user @bebeklee last month, one way to upgrade the campfire classic is to turn it from the sticky, melty (but nonetheless delicious) confection that we all know and love to a relatively mess-free snack by adding one extra ingredient — cookie dough. That's right, friends. We're talking about transforming those delectable stacks of melty chocolate, toasted marshmallow, and graham cracker into full-blown cookies. Once you see how easy they are to make, we have a feeling you'll be begging for s'more before you even dig into your first batch.
Making s'mores cookies is easy
Per Real Simple, "The S'mores Cookbook" says Americans buy 90 million pounds of marshmallows each year, and half of those sold during the summer are used for s'mores. That number might increase now that s'mores cookies are on the scene.
The first step in creating these mouthwatering s'mores cookies is making the dough. TikToker @bebeklee uses Nestlé Toll House's classic chocolate chip cookie recipe. However, if you have a super-secret family recipe passed down for generations, we're sure that will work, too. Once your dough is prepared, lay out your s'mores on a foil-lined sheet pan, starting with graham cracker squares topped with three squares of chocolate bar.
A single large marshmallow comes next, which you can flatten down a bit for the sake of space. Finally, top the entire stack off with a heaping spoonful of cookie dough large enough to cover the marshmallow, chocolate, and most of the graham cracker square. Place your tray in an oven set to 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about 15 minutes. Allow the cookies to cool. From there, the hybrid dessert is ready to consume, though one TikToker in the comment section of @bebekee's video has another brilliant idea: "W/ some vanilla bean ice cream yeah i need it," TikTok user @mila_tamila writes. We can't lie; We think we need that, too.