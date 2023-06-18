Almost-A-Milkshake Blueberry Smoothie Recipe

The next time a craving for a milkshake hits, instead of trying to keep it at bay, lean into the desire for that cold, thick, refreshing beverage and make this "almost-a-milkshake" blueberry smoothie recipe, instead. You'll satisfy your sweet tooth while giving yourself the satisfaction of sucking down a more nutrient-dense option — what's not to love?

And here's the secret to the milkshake-like quality of this smoothie: a medjool date. "The key to this recipe is the addition of the date — it adds a caramel-like sweetness to the smoothie that complements the sweet/tart blueberries," says recipe developer Kate Shungu of Gift of Hospitality. "This smoothie is sweet, refreshing, and filling." She also points out it's a recipe you can customize based on what you have on hand. So if you don't have blueberries? Don't sweat it! Throw in strawberries, mixed berries, or even mango as a replacement. Whatever you choose, it's easy to whip up and will be ready to enjoy in just 5 minutes flat.