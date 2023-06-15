Fans Told Mashed The Absolute Best Cake Flavor - Exclusive Survey

The great cake debate has finally been settled. We surveyed Mashed readers to learn which flavors they believe truly take the cake. At least 27,000 people voted in our exclusive Favorite Cake Flavor Survey, and a clear winner has been decided.

Despite its festive appearance, Funfetti came in last with only 5% of the vote. Dating back to the 1950s, Funfetti cake is designed to look like colorful confetti, adding a touch of personality to cake batter, but it wasn't the life of this party. Meanwhile, classic vanilla may be one of the original flavors, but it only claimed 20% of voters' hearts. The term is a bit of a catch-all for a group of similarly flavored cakes. The difference in popularity between vanilla and Funfetti is surprising since Funfetti is basically vanilla dressed up with rainbow-colored sprinkles. One fan noted, "Funfetti is being heavily slept on."

Red Velvet came in at fourth place, winning 16% of the vote. Carrot Cake fared better with 21% of the vote, making it the first runner-up. One YouTuber commented, "Honestly, half the allure of a red velvet or carrot cake for me is the cream cheese frosting." Chocoholics won't be surprised to learn that chocolate cake was the winning flavor with a whopping 39% of the vote. It turns out many of you can't get enough of the rich decadence of old-school chocolate.