20 Distilleries Every Whiskey Lover Must Visit Before They Die

There's no better way to experience whiskey than by drinking it straight from a distillery. Whether you prefer single-malt Scotch whisky or Kentucky bourbon, it's a more enriching experience to sip on the dark spirit while learning about all the effort that goes into making it. Regardless of what you're drinking, it's a sensory experience. In terms of whiskey, all of your senses are firing while tasting it, smelling the notes, and being able to visualize just how it's made.

There are countless whiskey distilleries across the world that allow visitors to come in and peak at the process. Many people are familiar with the Kentucky bourbon trail, but that's just one piece of the entire whiskey-soaked pie. A few spots, like Kentucky or Ireland, are hotspots for whiskey production. This is mostly thanks to the history and climate of both places. But as of 2023, there are no limits as to where a whiskey distillery can be.

We decided to create a bucket list of places for whiskey enthusiasts to visit. Our list of 20 distilleries every whiskey lover must visit before they die can act as a loose travel guide for future jaunts, which will hopefully include plenty of whiskey pours.