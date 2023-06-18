The Viral Big Mac Tacos Need To Be Added To McDonald's Official Menu
Can't decide between a Big Mac and tacos for dinner? Fear not, innovative social media chefs across the internet are making Big Mac tacos. While it may seem like something Taco Bell dreamed up, mixing the McDonald's staple with the Mexican classic has earned plenty of fans. The recipe has gone viral online, with plenty of variants.
One Instagram influencer shared their spin on the recipe. Big Mac tacos combine minced meat, burger veggies, seasonings, sauce, and crunchy tortillas. The Influencer wrote, "They are so quick to make, and the kids love them too." The recipe has caught fire across social media with amateur chefs and pros alike trying their hand at the Mexican-American dish. One enthusiast of the burger taco on Twitter wrote, "Big Mac tacos. So easy but so bloody delicious."
The key to making the Big Mac tacos is, of course, Big Mac sauce — a combination of mayo, mustard, sweet relish, white vinegar, sweet paprika, onion powder, garlic powder, and white powder. So even if you choose to customize these eccentric tacos, keep the sauce consistent!
Personalize your Big Mac tacos for any occasion
Given this is a recipe hack, it's very easy to sub out ingredients to fit your dietary restrictions. Big Mac tacos are easily customizable so they're accessible to vegans, foodies with allergies, or someone who's committed to a more healthy diet.
If you follow a plant-based lifestyle, consider using vegan ground beef from companies like Beyond Meat or Impossible Meat along with melty vegan cheese like Violife. To make a vegan version of the signature Big Mac sauce, you can swap mayo for an alternative like Vegenaise as one Instagram influencer did. Scaling back on red meat? Don't fret, enjoy the Big Mac tacos with ground turkey or ground chicken instead. To give it a bit more of a ground beef taste, you can even season the meat with store-bought burger seasoning. This will help give it that Big Mac feel.
Dare we suggest making Big Mac birria tacos?! Keep it simple, or let your imagination run wild when you try your hand at these viral McDonald's-inspired burger tacos.