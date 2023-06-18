The Viral Big Mac Tacos Need To Be Added To McDonald's Official Menu

Can't decide between a Big Mac and tacos for dinner? Fear not, innovative social media chefs across the internet are making Big Mac tacos. While it may seem like something Taco Bell dreamed up, mixing the McDonald's staple with the Mexican classic has earned plenty of fans. The recipe has gone viral online, with plenty of variants.

One Instagram influencer shared their spin on the recipe. Big Mac tacos combine minced meat, burger veggies, seasonings, sauce, and crunchy tortillas. The Influencer wrote, "They are so quick to make, and the kids love them too." The recipe has caught fire across social media with amateur chefs and pros alike trying their hand at the Mexican-American dish. One enthusiast of the burger taco on Twitter wrote, "Big Mac tacos. So easy but so bloody delicious."

The key to making the Big Mac tacos is, of course, Big Mac sauce — a combination of mayo, mustard, sweet relish, white vinegar, sweet paprika, onion powder, garlic powder, and white powder. So even if you choose to customize these eccentric tacos, keep the sauce consistent!