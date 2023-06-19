The Copycat McDonald's Breakfast Sauce Is The Key For Better Mornings

One of the key parts of the cherished McDonald's breakfast bagel sandwiches was the sauce. The bagels came in varieties including steak, bacon, and sausage with egg and cheese, but the star of the show was a rich, tangy condiment reminiscent of hollandaise. Though the franchise officially discontinued the bagel sandwiches along with breakfast wraps in early 2022, they have since popped back up on menus in Ohio, West Virginia, Tennessee, and Kentucky (via WVNSTV). Still, a large portion of nostalgic consumers are missing out on the sandwiches and the sauce that helped make them a fan favorite.

In the meantime, copycat renditions of the sauce have been trickling in. The original McDonald's sauce was made up of a lengthy list of ingredients including soybean oil, egg yolks, buttermilk powder, dehydrated cheddar cheese, lemon juice concentrate, and natural smoke flavor — and that's just to name a few.

However, a recent TikTok copycat version is exceptionally easy and will only take you a couple of minutes, tops — no chopping or flavor chemistry required. The video demonstrates the simple process, which starts with ½ cup of mayonnaise and adds a teaspoon each of mustard, lemon juice, and A1 steak sauce. The dry ingredients include a teaspoon of dried dill and salt and pepper to taste. Then, all you have to do is mix the ingredients together and you have a breakfast sauce that can elevate your morning food of choice, be it eggs and toast or a full-blown sandwich.