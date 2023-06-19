The Copycat McDonald's Breakfast Sauce Is The Key For Better Mornings
One of the key parts of the cherished McDonald's breakfast bagel sandwiches was the sauce. The bagels came in varieties including steak, bacon, and sausage with egg and cheese, but the star of the show was a rich, tangy condiment reminiscent of hollandaise. Though the franchise officially discontinued the bagel sandwiches along with breakfast wraps in early 2022, they have since popped back up on menus in Ohio, West Virginia, Tennessee, and Kentucky (via WVNSTV). Still, a large portion of nostalgic consumers are missing out on the sandwiches and the sauce that helped make them a fan favorite.
In the meantime, copycat renditions of the sauce have been trickling in. The original McDonald's sauce was made up of a lengthy list of ingredients including soybean oil, egg yolks, buttermilk powder, dehydrated cheddar cheese, lemon juice concentrate, and natural smoke flavor — and that's just to name a few.
However, a recent TikTok copycat version is exceptionally easy and will only take you a couple of minutes, tops — no chopping or flavor chemistry required. The video demonstrates the simple process, which starts with ½ cup of mayonnaise and adds a teaspoon each of mustard, lemon juice, and A1 steak sauce. The dry ingredients include a teaspoon of dried dill and salt and pepper to taste. Then, all you have to do is mix the ingredients together and you have a breakfast sauce that can elevate your morning food of choice, be it eggs and toast or a full-blown sandwich.
It's the perfect addition to any breakfast sandwich
To some, the very existence of McDonald's breakfast sauce might come as a surprise. One commenter on the viral TikTok copycat recipe wondered, "Am I the only one who doesn't remember McDonald's breakfast sauce?" Others broke the news to the poster that their local McDonald's either still has the sauce or recently brought it back. According to the comments, this mainly seems to be the case in Maryland, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
So, does this copycat recipe hold up against the original? Some TikTok commenters were skeptical about the addition of dill and seemed to believe that McDonald's original version was just a cheaper version of hollandaise. Others were more thankful for the recipe, with one commenter writing: "You're out here doing the lord's work."
It's easy to imagine how these ingredients would come together to recreate the subtle, tangy flavor of the original breakfast sauce, though whether it actually tastes the same is your call. Thankfully, comparing it to the real deal is now an option again for some customers.