Expert Explains The Best Ways To Prepare And Grill Pork This Summer

‌With barbecue season in full swing, you may be looking to go beyond the typical flame-kissed burger or seasoned grilled steak. Instead, why not branch out and try a different type of protein? Pork offers a wide range of cuts so that you can please the taste of any barbecue aficionado. However, if this is your first time grilling pork, you may want the help of a professional so that you can take your skills to a whole new level. In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Mel Coleman, Co-Founder of Coleman Natural Foods, gave us some tips about preparing and grilling pork this summer.

First off, you need to know your pork and which cuts are best for popping on your BBQ. "Pork chops are especially delicious on the grill," Coleman said. "Whether they are bone-in or boneless, look for chops cut at least 1 inch thick, so they don't cook too quickly and dry out." He also mentioned, "Pork tenderloin is another cut that's ideal on the grill since they are thicker in the middle, which helps them to stay nice and juicy while achieving a crisp crust." Although he also suggested pork hot dogs and kielbasa as juicy choices for the grill, Coleman said, "For a real showstopper, try grilling pork shoulder or pork butt. These big cuts have to be cooked slowly over low, indirect heat. It could take up to six hours, but the result is ultra-tender pork that makes a wonderful weekend meal."