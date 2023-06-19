Eggs Prevent Your Homemade Ice Cream From Getting Freezer Burn

Ice cream is more complex than you might think, and making it at home can be finicky. It can be discouraging to pull your latest creation out of the freezer, expecting the texture and flavor of your favorite scoop shop — only to find it's become icy, rock hard, or freezer burned. A simple addition can solve this problem: eggs.

The myriad proteins and complex fats in egg whites and yolks help your ice cream end up with a more rich and creamy texture and less crystallization — and last longer in the freezer without going bad, too. In the protein department, albumen (the main protein in egg whites) and others coagulate when heated, so they trap water molecules in a sort of mesh-like structure. This helps prevent moisture from crystallizing and becoming chunky.

But by far the most important component in eggs, as far as your homemade ice cream is concerned, is lecithin. It's an emulsifier, meaning it binds together fats and water, so it amps up the creamy texture of ice cream and helps it stay frozen longer. Lecithin is also the reason egg-yolk mayonnaises like Blue Plate taste better. Because eggs keep moisture trapped without crystallizing, well-emulsified ice cream is less prone to drying out and experiencing freezer burn, too.