What Happened To Back 9 Chicken Dips From Shark Tank?

We all love Buffalo wings, but what if you took this fan-favorite food and turned it into a dip? Whoa... mind blown. That's the idea David and Nique Mealey brought to fruition when running their catering business called Back 9 in Florida in the early 2010s. Customers loved the dips so much, the couple decided to package and sell it in grocery stores — including Florida giant Publix — with the celebrity backing of Bubba the Love Sponge, a popular (and controversial) radio host in the Tampa area (via Shark Tank Blog).

When the Mealeys appeared on "Shark Tank" Season 4 in 2013, David told the Sharks the dips were made by "tak[ing] all white meat chicken breasts, your wing sauces, [and] dipping sauces, blend[ing] them together, creating everything you get in a chicken wing on a chip" (via YouTube). David and Nique ask for $150,000 for 15% equity in their company, aptly named Back 9 Chicken Dips.