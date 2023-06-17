The Gross Reason You Should Check Under Products On Grocery Store Shelves

You may know to look out for common pantry pests at home, but you might assume that grocery store shelves are safe from pest problems. Unfortunately, that assumption could result in you bringing home a few creepy crawlies, if you're not careful, as one TikTok post recently revealed. A video showed a shopper in a grocery store picking up a bag of dried black-eyed peas to reveal, underneath, a pile of weevils (or flour bugs, the creator clarified). Upon closer inspection, the video showed that the weevils weren't just hidden under the stacks of dried peas on the shelf; they were also actively living inside the bags (as one commenter exclaimed, "new fear unlocked!"). The poster went on to note that black-eyed peas aren't the only product that could be harboring pests in the grocery store; you should check all similar products for these types of pests before bringing them home, including flour, dried beans, and rice.

Pests in the grocery store are nothing new or out of the ordinary, though. As one NPR article reported, weevils have been hitching a ride in grain products since ancient man began trading grain thousands of years ago. Since granary weevils can't fly, but they still need to transport their eggs to new food sources, they're reliant on grain traveling from one spot to another, whether that be across an ancient trade route or from the grocery store to your home.