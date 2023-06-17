The Gross Reason You Should Check Under Products On Grocery Store Shelves
You may know to look out for common pantry pests at home, but you might assume that grocery store shelves are safe from pest problems. Unfortunately, that assumption could result in you bringing home a few creepy crawlies, if you're not careful, as one TikTok post recently revealed. A video showed a shopper in a grocery store picking up a bag of dried black-eyed peas to reveal, underneath, a pile of weevils (or flour bugs, the creator clarified). Upon closer inspection, the video showed that the weevils weren't just hidden under the stacks of dried peas on the shelf; they were also actively living inside the bags (as one commenter exclaimed, "new fear unlocked!"). The poster went on to note that black-eyed peas aren't the only product that could be harboring pests in the grocery store; you should check all similar products for these types of pests before bringing them home, including flour, dried beans, and rice.
Pests in the grocery store are nothing new or out of the ordinary, though. As one NPR article reported, weevils have been hitching a ride in grain products since ancient man began trading grain thousands of years ago. Since granary weevils can't fly, but they still need to transport their eggs to new food sources, they're reliant on grain traveling from one spot to another, whether that be across an ancient trade route or from the grocery store to your home.
Already brought some new friends home?
That said, even though pests making their way home with you is relatively normal, you likely would prefer to cut down on any creepy-crawly house guests. So, what if you caught this informative TikTok a little too late and you've already brought home some weevils during your latest grocery haul? There are ways you can get rid of weevils, but get ready for a day spent deep-cleaning your kitchen. You'll need to toss any food in the infected pantry space that's not entirely sealed; this includes cardboard boxes that are not airtight. For sealed items that you don't need to toss, let them hang out in the freezer for up to a week, just in case. Then, empty out your pantry and vacuum every inch. Empty the vacuum outside your home and then disinfect both the vacuum and the pantry, thoroughly. Furthermore, consider applying a natural deterrent to the shelves to keep the weevils from coming back; vinegar, eucalyptus oil, and tree tea oil are all good options.
Beyond weevils, common pantry pests include beetles and moths; but the methods for getting rid of them are more or less the same. Deep cleaning is crucial. Also, consider storing pantry items like grains in air-tight glass or plastic containers that pests can't penetrate. Furthermore, keep your kitchen clean as a rule and frequently go through your pantry and toss old, unused foods.