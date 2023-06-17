What Happened To Snactiv From Shark Tank?

When Kevin Choi and Evan Cho appeared on Season 13, Episode 10 of "Shark Tank," they got all the sharks smiling and laughing with their presentation of Snactiv, a product designed to "upgrade your snacking experience," and keep your fingers, games, and workspace clean while you try to multitask. Everyone was cracking up, but none more than Kevin Hart. "Instantly I just got happy," he said about their product.

After O'Leary made an offer of $200,000 for a 10% stake and a royalty of $1 per unit sold until $1 million was paid, the competition began. "I think this is an amazing product. I love the idea, I love the fun behind it," Hart said before he and Lori Greiner made an offer of $100,000 for a 20% stake.

Choi and Cho made a counteroffer of $200,000 for a 15% stake, prompting O'Leary to revise his original offer to $200,000 for a 5% stake and a royalty of 50 cents per unit sold until $1 million was paid. O'Leary tried hard to win them over, but Choi and Cho took Hart and Greiner's offer.

Even though Hart and Greiner seemed pretty stoked about Snactiv, the Shark Tank Blog reported that, as of October 2022, there was no evidence the deal ever closed. Nonetheless, Snactiv is now available in the U.S., Canada, and Singapore, as well as on Amazon and Snactiv.com, with an estimated annual revenue of less than $1 million as of Shark Tank Blog's report.