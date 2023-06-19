Why You Should Store Cookies In Decorative Tins Year Round

Decorative tins are ideal for the holidays. They can effortlessly turn a plate of cookies into a gift — no wrapping needed, just fill and seal. And they make a convenient way to transport cookies with minimal breakage. But those decorative tins aren't just suitable for the season. They are good all year round because they can help keep your cookies fresh.

Following microorganisms, such as bacteria and mold, exposure to light and oxygen is the second most common cause of food spoilage, says MadgeTech. Exposure to light and air promotes the growth of microorganisms; speeds up chemical reactions; and causes food to lose its color, taste, and flavor. Without proper storage, homemade cookies only last a couple of days before losing their taste and texture.

A decorative tin effectively blocks light from reaching your cookies and it reduces the amount of damaging oxygen that reaches them. This makes a decorative tin a great way to store your tasty treats. According to the USDA, cookies that are properly stored at room temperature may last as long as three weeks.