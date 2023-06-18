Mountain Dew's TikTok Is An Absolute Fever Dream

What does a pug-faced, sloth-like creature with human feet riding a scooter over a bunch of rubber chickens have to do with Mountain Dew? Nothing. Absolutely nothing. But that's what you'll find on the citrus-essenced pop's TikTok.

In addition to mini-films like this ludicrous one, the channel also features various animations, trending filters, and recipe tutorials for foods that, let's just say — don't traditionally call for Mountain Dew. Craving s'mores? How about sushi or ramen? Obviously, these engaging consumer-generated videos showcase the brand in a unique way. While the PepsiCo product doesn't necessarily need to worry about amping up its awareness factor, this content solidifies its iconically irreverent voice. These videos are incredibly popular on TikTok, with several of them racking up millions of views. There's also a series of videos featuring a giant bottle of Mountain Dew running through the streets of New York.

One of the reasons why Mountain Dew's TikTok strategy has been so successful is the team behind the feed is not afraid to take risks. They're willing to push the boundaries to create a memorable experience, which, at the end of the day, is the entire point of marketing. Plus, it's been shown time and time again that a bit of silliness can make an impact. If you ever find yourself scrolling through Mountain Dew's TikTok, you'll likely laugh or feel dazed — perhaps simultaneously. In that case, mission accomplished.