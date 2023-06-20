The Persian Origins Of Cookies

Whether chocolate chip, ginger snap, or snickerdoodle, cookies are an essential part of the American food landscape. Even though cookies may evoke memories of summers spent in your grandma's kitchen, their history goes back much further.

According to historians, the ancestors of modern cookies first appeared in 7th century Persia, in what is now modern-day Iran. While we think of cookies today as a dessert all on their own, the first cookies were created as a way to test the temperature of ovens. In order to make sure baking conditions were just right, a small amount of batter would be placed into an oven to ensure the perfect temperature was achieved before the rest of the batter could be baked into a full-sized cake.

Important events of the 7th century such as the Muslim conquest of Spain and the beginning of the Crusades in the 11th century helped introduce the Persian cookie precursors to Europe. The pastries took hold amongst the cultures of medieval Europe, becoming increasingly popular. By the time of the Renaissance, cookies had started to pop up in cookbooks.