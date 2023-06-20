The Starbucks Cold Foam Copycat You Can Find At Aldi

There's nothing like a cup of iced coffee on a hot summer morning. It's refreshing, gets you amped up for the day, and tastes pretty darn delicious. In 2018, Starbucks made an effort to take iced coffee drinks to the next level by introducing the concept of cold foam. In a press release, the coffee giant revealed it makes its cold foam beverage topping by frothing cold nonfat milk to create a texture similar to the foam found on hot drinks. At the time, Starbucks encouraged customers to add cold foam to any iced drink. However, the chain also developed a line of specialty drinks featuring cold foam, like the Cold Foam Starbucks Blonde Iced Cappuccino and the Cold Foam Cascara Nitro Cold Brew.

Now, Aldi is cashing in on the cold foam game with the release of a Starbucks cold foam copycat, which, according to one Instagram user, can be found in select Aldi stores. The user shared a picture of bottles of Barista Cold Foam in two flavors, Mocha Fudge and Sweet Vanilla, which were spotted in their local Aldi store in Indiana.