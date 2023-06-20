The Starbucks Cold Foam Copycat You Can Find At Aldi
There's nothing like a cup of iced coffee on a hot summer morning. It's refreshing, gets you amped up for the day, and tastes pretty darn delicious. In 2018, Starbucks made an effort to take iced coffee drinks to the next level by introducing the concept of cold foam. In a press release, the coffee giant revealed it makes its cold foam beverage topping by frothing cold nonfat milk to create a texture similar to the foam found on hot drinks. At the time, Starbucks encouraged customers to add cold foam to any iced drink. However, the chain also developed a line of specialty drinks featuring cold foam, like the Cold Foam Starbucks Blonde Iced Cappuccino and the Cold Foam Cascara Nitro Cold Brew.
Now, Aldi is cashing in on the cold foam game with the release of a Starbucks cold foam copycat, which, according to one Instagram user, can be found in select Aldi stores. The user shared a picture of bottles of Barista Cold Foam in two flavors, Mocha Fudge and Sweet Vanilla, which were spotted in their local Aldi store in Indiana.
What Aldi shoppers think about the copycat cold foam
Aldi's new canned cold foam comes from its Barissimo Coffee brand and is sold in whipped cream-style cans. The packaging notes the ingredients include real cream, and the products are gluten-free, perhaps lending to this cold foam's claim that it is "coffee's new best friend." Whether your goal is to emulate your favorite Starbucks cold foam drink or create a custom concoction, Aldi's cold foam provides one way people can craft coffee masterpieces at home.
However, Aldi shoppers took to Instagram with mixed reviews of the new cold foam flavors. One user shared, "My store finally got them this week and I got the vanilla, so good!" Another commenter wrote, "I tried the chocolate fudge [and] it was fantastic."
Others weren't such big fans. One person commented, "It's too much like whipped cream. I was kinda disappointed." A different commenter also probably won't be purchasing the cold foam products again, as they claimed, "They were way too oily for me."