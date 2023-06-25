What Employees Want You To Know Before You Use The Self-Checkout

We've said it once, but we'll say it again: That annoyingly piercing voice on the self-checkout unit can be beyond traumatizing. Whether it senses additional items in the bagging area or your card has been declined for unforeseen reasons, these checkout kiosks are sure to air all your business in the loudest, most obnoxious way possible.

What you may not know is that while these kiosks certainly seem out to get us, the truth is that we can beat them at their own game with one small move ... the mute button. That's right. You can actually mute your self-checkout kiosk (or at least turn it down) so that your business stays yours and you can successfully avoid nosey glances from the person checking out beside you. But should you do it? Well, that's another question entirely.

While this golden tip seems like an easy win for most of us, the truth is that employees really wish you'd stop doing this. There are myriad reasons employees need the sound on the self-checkout units turned up, but the consensus seems to be that muted kiosks make things harder for clerks overall. Not to mention, your fellow patrons may feel a bit bewildered upon approaching a self-checkout that isn't actually screaming at them; thus, they may begin to believe something is wrong. Take it from us: Though adjusting the sound seems nice, it's probably best to just let it be.