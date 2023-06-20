Floating Hotel Breakfast Is The Actual Definition Of Living Your Best Life

Imagine: you're staying in a bungalow at a tropical resort in a destination like Bali, the Maldives, or Fiji. You have a room decked out to the nines and a private pool. Can it get any better? The answer: yes, it most certainly can. Instagrammers across the globe have been posting about a new hotel trend of serving floating breakfasts for guests to enjoy in their own pools. Currently, over 105,000 pics are tagged with #floatingbreakfast on Instagram, and over on TikTok, "hotel floating breakfast" videos have over 121 million views. As the trend grows in popularity, it seems as though that number will only grow.

The idea is to maximize pool time while living in style and luxury. Most breakfast trays appear to be made from wicker and feature unique shapes, including many hearts. According to Condé Nast Traveler, the trays — which are often rather large — are filled with foam to keep from sinking. Food offerings might include fresh fruit – maybe strawberries or cantaloupe – pastries, waffles, sausage , and even champagne. Chances are, if you can dream it, it can be done. TikToker @lindsaypaigestein shared a video featuring a floating breakfast tray loaded with all the goodies and users took to the comments to share their floating breakfast lust. "That's a lovely way to wake up," wrote TikToker @readyjetsetgo. Enjoying a floating hotel breakfast in a warm pool on a perfectly cloudless morning? Sounds like the very definition of living your best life to us.