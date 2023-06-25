Sorry, But Flats Are Definitely The Superior Chicken Wing

Ain't no thing like a chicken wing and it's hard to imagine a time when the wing wasn't king of the keg room. Wings as we know and love them usually come in two parts — well, the classic or bone-in kind, that is. Boneless wings are a whole 'nother thing (and not really wings, at all). The thing about a wing is, when it comes off a chicken, or when it's still attached, for that matter, it's a semi-sizable affair. It's also a fairly complex one, consisting as it does of three separate parts.

If you get your wings in a bucket of KFC, they'll probably still be intact, right down to the bony tips. If your wings are of the Buffalo variety or any of the other numerous flavor variants spawned by B-Dubs and its ilk, then your wing order will likely be tip-free but may instead be split into two different types: flats and drums. Unlike your dipping sauce of blue cheese or ranch, though, you may not get to pick between the two but will instead be served up a heaping helping of chicken wing choice. Which ones do you eat first, or do you have a preference? Mine you already know from the title, but before I start my paean of praise to the flat, we'll start with a look at the other side of the wing.