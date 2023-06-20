Domino's Delivery Now Allows You To Get Pizza Literally Anywhere

Advances in technology have completely altered the world of delivery. Rather than employ a handful of pizza delivery drivers, for instance, pizza chains have begun testing other delivery methods. Most notably, Domino's experimented with flying pizza delivery powered by drones.

Delivery method aside, many chains have expanded their reach. According to a press release, Domino's has nixed the need to provide drivers with a traditional address. Instead, it will allow customers to pin their location on a map. In other words, if you're hosting a birthday party at a park and don't have an exact address for delivery, no problem. Instead, you can mark your location on the map, and a Domino's delivery driver will use GPS coordinates to find your location.

For the most part, this new delivery option is not too different from the traditional way to order a pizza, as it uses the same menu and the ability to track your driver's progress. However, given that your driver will deliver to GPS coordinates rather than a fixed address, there are a few new things to note about this service.