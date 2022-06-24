Dominos' Flying Pizza Delivery Is Ready To Take Flight

There once was a time when the best part of ordering a pizza was...well...the pizza. Boasting a delicious chewy crust and a sizable helping of your favorite toppings, all smothered in a layer of gooey melted mozzarella, it's no mystery why Americans spent roughly $19.8 billion on having pizza delivered to their door in 2021 alone (per Statista). While pizza lovers still eagerly anticipate taking the first bite into a piping hot pie, another aspect of "pizza night" is increasingly becoming the highlight — the delivery vehicle.

CNN reveals that back in April of 2021, a completely autonomous Domino's pizza delivery car hit the streets of the Woodland Heights section of Houston. If customers opted for this futuristic robotic delivery service from Domino's, they could follow their pizza's trek to their door by text messages. When the vehicle arrived at their home, they only needed to enter a numeric code, and voila, the doors opened and revealed their order. Surely, this delivery method would definitely overshadow even the most scrumptious of pizzas.

But an even more exciting pizza delivery system will be flying high in one nation soon. Who will be the first to receive their pizzas via this brand new airborne device? You'll likely be surprised.