Denny's Baconalia Menu Makes A Meaty Return After 10 Long Years

Close your eyes and think back to 2011. There was one ingredient that seemed to be everywhere in the late 2010s, from restaurant menus to novelty items, and it was all thanks to a big marketing push by the pork industry: bacon. Diner chain Denny's capitalized on the bacon mania of the time by introducing a "Baconalia" menu to its restaurants in 2011, which lasted until 2013. But now, bacon is back, baby. Sales of the breakfast meat have been on the rise in recent years, and Denny's is counting on this continued popularity as it brings back its Baconalia menu for the first time in more than a decade.

The new, limited-time Baconalia menu is bigger than before; according to a press release, it features seven savory and sweet bacon-loaded items. Customers can choose from the Premium Bacon Loaded Pancakes, Triple Bacon Sampler, Bacon Obsession Burger, Sweet Maple Bacon Sundae, Hormel Black Label Bacon Slam, Sweet and Smoky BLT&E, and the What's Shakin' Bacon Milk Shake. This time, the chain is also specifically featuring Hormel Black Label Premium Cherrywood Bacon. Cherrywood is prized by smoked meat aficionados for its versatility, imbuing meats with a light, sweet, smoked flavor that isn't overpowering.