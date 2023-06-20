Mashed's Exclusive Survey Uncovered The Most Beloved Flavor Of Ice Cream

Vanilla took the cake when it came to our survey to find out the most beloved flavor of ice cream and brought in numerous comments touting why it's the best flavor out there. YouTube user @stevecaranci2463 pointed out, "Vanilla is good because it is neutral and pairs well with many dessert items," while @Tazza19931 wrote, "It's great to see vanilla ice cream getting the respect it deserves."

There were four other choices in the survey. After vanilla, not surprisingly, the next favorite was chocolate, which garnered 28% of the vote, suggesting that ice cream lovers tend toward the classics. In third place came cookies and creme with 15% of the vote. Seems like some like the sweet crunch cookies offer when mixed in with their creamy ice cream. In fact, one big fan, @drewcliff82, commented, "Cookies and cream is near perfect."

There was a tie for last place between strawberry and cookie dough, each of which raked in 10% of the overall vote. Any way you reckon it, it seems like we're all screaming for ice cream!