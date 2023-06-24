The Best Pancake Syrups Ranked Worst To Best

If we've learned anything from IHOP, it's that nothing can top a stack of pancakes better than a generous drizzle of syrup. This tempting topping is versatile enough to stretch beyond being pancake accompaniment and become a crucial part of waffles and French toast, too. Pancake syrup is different from maple syrup, and decidedly less expensive. If you've cruised the grocery store pancake syrup aisle lately, you've undoubtedly seen that there are more flavors and varieties on the shelf than you can shake a French toast stick at.

Why so many? Isn't pancake syrup all the same, just a sticky, fragrant blend of corn syrup and maple flavoring? The best and brightest brands of pancake syrup would tell you no, not all pancake syrups are created equally even if they all look like the same stuff in different bottles. The right syrup might even inspire you to step up your homemade pancake recipe. To determine which pancake syrups are worth sticking with and which should stay in the bottle, we gathered up an armload and put them to the test. It turns out that in the world of pancake syrups, the competition is as fierce as it is sweet.