Homemade Fluffy Potato Bread Recipe

It's pretty hard to say no to a slice of delicious, fluffy potato bread. It's a staple of the bread world, with recipes that span the globe. It's amazing all the hearty, distinct flavor you get by replacing some wheat flour with potato flour. It's filling, pairs well with almost anything, and thanks to recipe creator Catherine Brookes, you can make it from scratch in your own kitchen.

"The mashed potato is the star ingredient here as that added starch helps to give the bread a super soft and fluffy texture," explains Brookes. It truly makes a magical loaf, though. ‌"The bread has that wholesome homemade taste with some richness from the butter and a good balance of sweet and saltiness," she says. And really, is there anything that rounds out a meal better than an amazing, fluffy, delicious loaf of homemade bread. And among all the types of bread out there, this homemade potato loaf could easily beat out any of them.