The McDonald's Ice Cream Sandwich Hack You Need To Order

Unlike the hash brown McFlurry sandwich hack, seen infuriating Al Roker on TODAY Food, the latest McDonald's cookie hack appears to be a delicious treat that doesn't instantly melt the ice cream on impact. The hack, seen courtesy of a McDonald's employee on TikTok, calls for combining the ingredients of an Oreo Mcflurry between two chocolate chip cookies, for a chipwich that takes these golden arches to the golden standard. As one commenter wrote, "I gotta step my game up."

In the TikTok video, the employee showed off the unique ice cream sandwich creation after preparing it for a personal friend during a slow business hour. Since it's not on the menu, don't ask for this viral hack unless you want a perplexed expression from your local McDonald's cashier. If you lack access to a friend or loved one working in a McDonald's kitchen, ordering the ice cream sandwich may be impossible, but there are measures that can be taken to ascertain the secret menu item yourself.