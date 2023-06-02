The McDonald's McFlurry Hash Browns Sandwich Trend Is Weirdly Gross

Without a doubt, McDonald's famous hash browns are the highlight of the chain's breakfast menu. They have just the right amount of grease, crunch, and fried potato, and for many of us, the hash browns are perfect as they are. However, the TikTok community has found a way to use McDonald's hash browns in a way that devastates their sanctity — as the 'bread' for a McDonald's McFlurry ice cream sandwich. This monstrosity comes to us from the mind of TikToker Kelly Arvan, who had a craving one night for something both sweet and salty.

In her initial TikTok, Arvan said she dreamt about the strange combination, "I guess that's what fast food giants do. They have these irresistible items that we crave to put together."

As is usually the case on TikTok, the trend took off. To date, the tag for "hashbrown McFlurry" has more than 12.4 million views on TikTok, with Arvan's post accounting for more than 700,000 views. But why are people so into this? Why are people willing to eat a mess of melted ice cream and soggy hash browns? Honestly, we have no idea, but we can venture a few guesses.