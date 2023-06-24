What Farmer Boys' Biggest Fans Might Not Know About The Burger Chain

Farmer Boys restaurants occupy a unique place in the fast-casual restaurant landscape. Not exactly Denny's and not exactly McDonald's, the chain exists in that dreamy twilight where you can order at the counter and then eat with utensils that require washing instead of tossing at the end of the meal. The food looks and tastes as wholesome as the shiny red farm trucks that dominate the chain's TV commercials, too.

If you didn't know any better, you'd swear that Farmer Boys cropped up in the middle of a Kansas road on the way to Oz. Everything about its brand says that it's been run by generation after generation of an American farm family, with its restaurant just a side gig for the real work of farming the fresh vegetables that sit on top of its made-to-order burgers.

But while the wholesome, community-forward image isn't a facade, the chain gets its roots not from Oz but from a family farm in Mediterranean Cyprus. The brothers who started the restaurant 40-plus years ago came to the U.S. in pursuit of the American dream. For fans of Farmer Boys, all these interesting facts may come in a distant second to the fact that it plain makes the best burger in town. But for those who are now sufficiently intrigued about the real story behind Farmer Boys, take a seat, tuck a napkin into your shirt collar, and get ready to learn some utterly delish things about this fast-growing burger franchise.