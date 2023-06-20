If You Liked Playing Beer Pong In College, You'll Love The Drinking Game Beirut

For those gladiators of the glug out there, there is a drinking game called Beirut whose rules will probably sound familiar to people who have played modern-day beer pong. That's because they're essentially the same thing. While the origins of Beirut aren't exactly clear, it is believed that it may have started at either Bucknell University or Lehigh University in the early 1980s. Depending on what source you consult, Beirut can consist of 6 or 10 cups arranged in a pyramid on each side of a table with two opponents on each side.

Similar to the beer pong of today, Beirut involves teams taking turns throwing ping pong balls into plastic 16-ounce cups of beer until one squad runs out of cups. If one is sunk, then a person on the other team has to drink that beer. When a team sinks two cups in a row, their opponents must drink them both and the team that tossed the balls gets to throw again. If each person on a team makes a ball in the same cup, the game is over.

The main difference between the two is that the original beer pong or "pong," reportedly founded in the 1950s at Dartmouth, entailed using a paddle to aim ping pong balls at cups. You could require your opponent to drink by either hitting the cup or making it into the cup. In Beirut, the balls are thrown, and there is no reward for merely contacting a cup.