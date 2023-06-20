We've Been Smoking Meats Long Before Fourth Of July Barbecues

While smoked meats may feature prominently in modern Fourth of July barbecue bashes, their history could be lost in the haze of time. Smoking meat seems to date back to prehistoric times and may be one of the oldest methods for preserving foods. The reason why it works is that numerous chemical compounds found in smoke prevent bacteria from growing and, in so doing, keep it from spoiling.

We may imagine our earliest ancestors sitting around a fire chomping down on ginormous smoked mammoth ribs, but some speculate that fish may have been the first type of meat to be smoked. One possibility is that smoke was employed to drive away flies from a fresh catch, and what do you know? Not only did this make it taste better, but smoked fish also lasted much longer.

The original paleo diet was likely made of whatever foods prehistoric humans could source regionally. However, archaeologists have dug up proof that fish smoking was a big business in Poland during the 9th century. Similarly, pork has also long been a popular meat for smoking. The reason pork and fattier types of fish take to this process so well is that smoke doesn't allow fat to oxidize and spoil, which was a concern before refrigeration and other methods of preserving food were discovered.