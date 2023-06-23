Copycat Cheesecake Factory Pasta Da Vinci Recipe

Dining at our favorite restaurants is always an enjoyable occasion. Still, we can't go out every time a craving for a specific dish strikes. Thankfully, with a bit of tinkering, restaurant recipes can be imitated to provide a similar culinary experience at home. The dozens of savory dishes at The Cheesecake Factory are no exception.

Mashed recipe developer Catherine Brookes created this copycat Cheesecake Factory pasta Da Vinci you'll want to whip up immediately. With simple ingredients and an easy cooking process, you can enjoy the deeply savory flavors of this chicken and mushroom pasta from the comfort of your home. She shares, "I love the deliciously rich and creamy taste of this pasta. The sauce is so silky and packed with flavor!" You may want to serve this winning dish to friends — though they might naturally expect a slice of copycat Cheesecake Factory cheesecake for dessert too!