No, Johnnycakes And Cornbread Aren't The Same Thing

Johnnycakes and cornbread are both popular foods with deep American roots, but they are often confused as being the same food, which they are most certainly not. From their ingredients to their preparation methods to their history, Johnnycakes and cornbread are distinctly different from one another.

The first major difference between Johnnycakes and cornbread is their shape, consistency, and ingredients. Johnnycakes tend to be sweeter, and cornbread has a more savory flavor profile. Johnnycakes are similar to a pancake, round in shape, but unlike pancakes, Johnnycakes are made with cornmeal. Meanwhile, traditional cornbread recipes produce bread that is brittle and may be cooked in a cast iron skillet or pan.

While the ingredients list for each food is similar, there are some important differences to note. Johnnycakes contain cornmeal, flour, milk, and some kind of sweetener — for instance, one Johnnycake recipe calls for honey — while cornbread has cornmeal, flour, buttermilk or milk, and baking powder in its recipe. While they share certain ingredients, the end results are vastly different.