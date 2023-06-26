Regional Sandwiches You Need To Try Before You Die

When it comes to cheesesteaks and brotherly love, the passion runs deeper than the Cheez Whiz drips down your elbows. This culinary masterpiece traces its roots back to the 1930s when two brothers running a corner food stand got tired of hot dogs for lunch. Armed with meat scraps procured from the local butcher, they fired up the grill and unleashed a legend that still sizzles on the streets of Philadelphia today, marinating in its own delicious history. Surprisingly, the original recipe lacked a crucial ingredient: cheese. It wasn't until a store manager and notorious tippler named Cocky Joe Lorenza decided to dabble with provolone that the modern cheesesteak was born. Nowadays, you can find all sorts of cheese on steaks, as well as peppers, mushrooms, and hoagie fillings for an endless variety of Philly flavors.

The hot dog stand's success soon turned into a standalone restaurant known as Pat's King of Steaks. Across the street, Geno's emerged as another custodian of the cheesesteak crown. These two neighboring vendors are still the national representatives of the Philly Cheesesteak, and brotherly love is apparent in their rivalry. Pat's founders liken Geno's to the Krusty Krab's Chum Bucket, while Genos says Pat's is nothing more than a hot dog cart. For your first taste, head to the cheesesteak corner, where Pat's has 300 cans of Whiz waiting. While in line, decide if you want your sandwich "Whiz wit or wit-out." Whatever you do, don't walk up there and ask for Swiss cheese.