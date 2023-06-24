You Won't Find A Microwave In These Popular Fast Food Chains

Over the years, fast-food restaurants have earned a bad reputation. Some diners feel these establishments have traded quality for convenience, selling food that has been warming under heat lamps or reheating burgers and sandwiches in microwave ovens. In addition, some restaurants have been called out for their sketchy food handling practices, with stories of moldy ice machines and tea made with sink water surfacing on the internet.

While some restaurants have been guilty over the years of cutting corners in order to deliver meals faster or to keep costs down, recently, there has been a trend of fast-food establishments touting their commitment to freshness. That means cutting back or eliminating frozen food and tossing the microwave ovens into the dumpster. If you're looking to eat fresh and avoid reheated soggy food while still being able to dine on the go, these are the fast-food joints you can add to your go-to list.