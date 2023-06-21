You Read That Right - A Rat Head Was Found In A School Lunch In China

Chinese authorities from a provincial investigative task force in Jiangxi have confirmed that the bizarre object found in a student's school lunch was, in fact, the head of a rat, China Daily reports. Previously, the school and the district's market supervision bureau had asserted that this was not the case.

The food safety scandal that has had the world atwitter began on June 1, after a student from Jiangxi Industry Polytechnic College posted a video on social media following the discovery of a mysterious object in the food he was served at the school's canteen. In the video, the student uses chopsticks to pull the object off his plate, and in bringing it close to the camera, it becomes clear that it is the head of a rodent — complete with fur, teeth, eye sockets, and whiskers. After telling one of the canteen's employees that he found a rat's head in his lunch, the employee can be heard saying, "It's duck meat!" The student presses the issue, pointing out that the object has both teeth and fur, however, the employee maintains that the object is nothing more than duck meat.

The jarring video quickly went viral, and with many people on the internet backing up the student's claims, the school decided to take action. On June 3, the college issued a statement suggesting that the object was not a rat's head, but rather a piece of duck neck.