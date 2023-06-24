Costco's Strawberries And Cream Bar Cake Is One Fruit Away From A Fourth Of July Treat

To party throwers and home cooks who like a brightly colored, festive centerpiece on Fourth of July feast, a star-spangled dessert will always catch the eye. Seeing the fireworks at the end of the night is the perfect chance to grab a slice of cake, especially when that cake is a new seasonal treat you can find at Costco's bakery. Strawberries are a summertime staple, so, naturally, the bulk retailer has released a large strawberries-and-cream bar cake that will feed the whole gang on the Fourth. The only thing missing from its red and white color scheme is the addition of a blue fruit to complete the theme.

Tucked within the new, 3-pound Costco bar cake are layers of classic vanilla sponge cake and a sweet strawberry filling, all sealed together with whipped cream frosting. It's a light and airy treat that even features red and white stripes in the form of white chocolate squares adorning the top of the cake. If you want, you can simply add blueberries to ensure all colors of the American flag are present. Blue-ish fruits like blackberries or even huckleberries could work just as well to achieve this artsy effect, if you aren't too picky.

One thing Costco's decadent-looking strawberry cake is missing is actual strawberries, which has put a damper on the taste-testing experience for some fans.