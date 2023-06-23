Discontinued Fast Food Desserts We'll Never Eat Again

Most people readily associate fast food chains with burgers and fries, but for many fans, a trip to their favorite restaurant isn't complete without dessert. Over the years, chains have cooked up nearly every dessert patrons can imagine, from fruit-filled hand pies to delicious milkshakes. The best fast food desserts are decadent, portable, and provide just the right sweetness to bring a satisfying balance to a meal. Some of these desserts are so popular that they have remained on restaurant menus for decades, becoming part of their prospective brand's signature offerings.

However, not every dessert is so successful, which leads restaurants to discontinue and replace them. Many factors can result in a dessert being discontinued, including supply issues or low-profit margins. Sometimes a product fails to catch on with consumers or isn't practical in a fast food setting. Some desserts fade without much fuss, but consumers miss others. Although we may never eat any of these desserts again, the people who remember them best keep their memory alive on social media. Many still hope their favorites will reappear on restaurant menus someday.