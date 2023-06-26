These Cake Pops Sold At Costco Will Have You Skipping Starbucks

Just in case nobody told you this: You deserve a little treat today, and when it comes to treats, cake pops are among the best. Bite-sized pieces of icing-infused cake served on a stick and coated in a layer of colorful chocolate and sprinkles — does it get any better? As a matter of fact, if you're also a major fan of macarons, it can.

As noted recently at Costco by TikTok user @costcohotfinds, the big-box retailer is now home to Mac Pops, a product of the Texas-based macaron bakery Macarooz that uses the French sandwich cookie as the base of its pops, as opposed to actual cake. As seen in a video shared by the TikToker, the wholesale club is inviting shoppers to "make every day your birthday" with 10-count packages of the brand's Birthday Mac Pops. The decadent snack features a filling made from birthday cake macarons and buttercream icing, plus a garnish of rainbow sprinkles.

Each pack comes with a price tag of $12.99, which may be reason enough to start ditching your usual Starbucks cake pops that can go for as much as $3.75 each. However, the savings alone isn't the only thing that sets Mac Pops apart. The treats are also certified gluten-free, SQF certified for food safety, and, according to some people on the internet, pretty tasty. "They are so, so good. They're the best cake pops I've had," @costcohotfinds raved.