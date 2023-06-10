The Step You Shouldn't Skip In Order To Make Rounder Cake Pops

For the record, we're not bothered by cake pops that aren't perfectly round. Know why? Because it's cake. Dipped in melted candy, chocolate, or icing. On a stick. Win-win-win.

But if you want to create an impressive presentation for an occasion, or you aspire to be a professional baker, you can learn the finer points of cake popping from this TikTok video. A quick tutorial from Main Street Sweets Frisco demonstrates how to create a nice round cake pop without the "foot."

It seems easy, and it is, but the process does require taking certain steps to guarantee success. The Internet has an abundance of videos and recipes on making cake pops, many giving similar advice. Most bakers dip their cake pops in the coating, then either put them stick side down in a cake pop stand or cake side down on a parchment or wax-papered baking sheet (although no baking is required). That's when a hefty bottom can give the pop a bell or foot shape. The problem with that, says Main Street Sweets, is cake becomes exposed on the bottom. In contrast, when it's completely enrobed in the coating, the cake stays fresher for longer. To keep it round, Main Street Sweets creates a tiny foot to support the round pop. Her followers — including Betty Crocker — love the idea.

To make cake pops, you will need a baked cake, frosting, candy melts, and lollipop sticks, says Angie Dudley, the baking blogger who is credited with inventing cake pops.