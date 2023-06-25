What The Gray Band Around Your Cooked Steak Actually Is

If you prefer your steak well done, you may have never noticed a grayish band running around the outer edge of your cut. However, if you like things a bit more rare, this discolored ring can be troublesome. At the very least, when viewed against the juicy pink center, it can appear unappetizing.

If your steak looked, smelled, and felt fine before cooking and now has a gray ring around the edge, it's probably nothing to worry about. In fact, it is expected. When cooking, myoglobin — a protein found in the muscle tissue of vertebrates — breaks down and causes meat to change color. In general, the hotter your steak gets while being cooked, the darker it will turn when it is done (imagine the color difference slicing through a medium-rare steak and one that's well done). In other words, the gray rim around the perimeter of your steak is just overcooked meat — the edges became hotter than the middle while you were cooking and this part appears darker.