How To Easily Make Homemade Milk (With No Cow Milking Required)

If you drink dairy milk, you may have never considered making it at home, especially if you don't live on a farm with your very own dairy cow. It turns out that making milk is as easy as combining water with milk powder. To make a delicious glass of standard milk, milk powder is combined with water, stirred until it dissolves, and then cooled in the fridge. While the milk can be made with cold water, some people suggest using a little hot water at first as it helps dissolve the powder. Just like regular whole milk, you'll want to shake the container thoroughly before pouring yourself a glass.

Milk powder is exactly what it sounds like; milk whose liquid has evaporated, leaving only the powdered milk proteins and milk sugars. The variety of milk powders is nearly as vast as options for dairy milk, with nonfat, skim, whole, and buttermilk being among the options. If you have a cow dairy intolerance, some stores even sell goat milk powder. Milk powder is often found in the baking aisle since it does not need to be refrigerated. While the milk powder may be near powdered creamer, the two are not interchangeable. Powdered cream may not contain dairy, and shouldn't even be added to your cup of coffee.